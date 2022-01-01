Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Salem

Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve tacos

La Vida Catrina image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

La Vida Catrina

1391 Broadway St, Salem

Avg 4.5 (87 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ribeye Tacos$19.00
More about La Vida Catrina
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

6295 Keizer Station Blvd NE, Keizer

Avg 4.6 (2615 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FISH TACOS$15.95
That great tempura Alaskan cod served with cheddar, pepper Jack cheese, chipotle salsa and coleslaw in flour tortillas. Served with our housemade tortilla chips and salsa.
CAJUN SHRIMP TACOS$15.50
Grilled Cajun shrimp with chipotle mayo, shredded lettuce, dice tomatoes, drizzled with avocado ranch on flour tortillas. Served with tortilla chips, fresh house made salsa and lime.
STREET TACOS$14.95
Classic food truck faire. Our flat iron steak served with cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, onions and cilantro. Served on corn tortillas with fresh limes, sour cream and Hops n Drops housemade salsa, guacamole & tortilla chips.
More about Hops n Drops
Masonry Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Masonry Grill

120 Commercial St NE, Salem

Avg 4 (412 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos$15.00
More about Masonry Grill
#1 - Five Rolled Tacos image

FRENCH FRIES

Victorico's Mexican Food

3994 Portland Rd NE, Salem

Avg 4.1 (522 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
#1 - Five Rolled Tacos$10.99
Choice of Beef or Chicken, topped with Guacamole, Lettuce & Cheese.
More about Victorico's Mexican Food
Street Tacos image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Venti's Cafe + Taphouse

2840 Commercial St SE, Salem

Avg 4.4 (492 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Taco$7.00
Street Tacos$10.00
Two (2) tacos w/ choice of protein & tortillas (organic yellow corn (g) or flour), Hatch chile slaw, vegan chipotle aioli, garnished with onion & cilantro served w/ side of pico de gallo and a lime wedge.
Make it a plate: Add rice, black beans w/ shaved parmesan cheese & guac +$4.
More about Venti's Cafe + Taphouse
Street Tacos image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Venti's Cafe + Basement Bar

325 Court St NE, Salem

Avg 4.5 (1394 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos$10.00
Two (2) tacos w/ choice of protein & tortillas (organic yellow corn (g) or flour), Hatch chile slaw, vegan chipotle aioli, garnished with onion & cilantro served w/ side of pico de gallo and a lime wedge.
Make it a plate: Add rice, black beans w/ shaved parmesan cheese & guac +$4.
Kid's Taco$7.00
More about Venti's Cafe + Basement Bar
Consumer pic

 

The Night Deposit

195 Commercial Street Northeast, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Taco$1.00
More about The Night Deposit

