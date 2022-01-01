Tacos in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve tacos
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
6295 Keizer Station Blvd NE, Keizer
|FISH TACOS
|$15.95
That great tempura Alaskan cod served with cheddar, pepper Jack cheese, chipotle salsa and coleslaw in flour tortillas. Served with our housemade tortilla chips and salsa.
|CAJUN SHRIMP TACOS
|$15.50
Grilled Cajun shrimp with chipotle mayo, shredded lettuce, dice tomatoes, drizzled with avocado ranch on flour tortillas. Served with tortilla chips, fresh house made salsa and lime.
|STREET TACOS
|$14.95
Classic food truck faire. Our flat iron steak served with cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, onions and cilantro. Served on corn tortillas with fresh limes, sour cream and Hops n Drops housemade salsa, guacamole & tortilla chips.
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Masonry Grill
120 Commercial St NE, Salem
|Tacos
|$15.00
FRENCH FRIES
Victorico's Mexican Food
3994 Portland Rd NE, Salem
|#1 - Five Rolled Tacos
|$10.99
Choice of Beef or Chicken, topped with Guacamole, Lettuce & Cheese.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Venti's Cafe + Taphouse
2840 Commercial St SE, Salem
|Kids Taco
|$7.00
|Street Tacos
|$10.00
Two (2) tacos w/ choice of protein & tortillas (organic yellow corn (g) or flour), Hatch chile slaw, vegan chipotle aioli, garnished with onion & cilantro served w/ side of pico de gallo and a lime wedge.
Make it a plate: Add rice, black beans w/ shaved parmesan cheese & guac +$4.
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Venti's Cafe + Basement Bar
325 Court St NE, Salem
|Street Tacos
|$10.00
|Kid's Taco
|$7.00