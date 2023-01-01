Taquitos in Salem

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Xicha North - 2195 Hyacinth St NE

2195 Hyacinth Street Northeast, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taquitos$11.00
Four crispy rolled tortillas stuffed with a choice of filling on a bed of black bean puree, topped with cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli, peanut romesco, cilantro, radishes and cotija chesse
Xicha Brewing Company West - 576 PATTERSON ST NW STE 140

576 PATTERSON ST NW STE 140, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taquitos$11.00
Four crispy rolled tortillas stuffed with a choice of filling on a bed of black bean puree, topped with cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli, peanut romesco, cilantro, radishes and cotija chesse
Kids Taquitos$5.00
