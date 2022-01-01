Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Waffles in
Salem
/
Salem
/
Waffles
Salem restaurants that serve waffles
Iwingz - 2445 25th st se
2445 25th st se, Salem
No reviews yet
Waffle Fries
$4.99
Zesty waffle fries
More about Iwingz - 2445 25th st se
ACME Cafe
110 Hansen Ave S, Salem
No reviews yet
WAFFLE
$10.50
More about ACME Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Salem
Cheeseburgers
Cookies
Thai Tea
Mushroom Burgers
Cake
Fish And Chips
Chef Salad
Panna Cotta
More near Salem to explore
Beaverton
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Hillsboro
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Mcminnville
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
West Linn
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Silverton
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Sherwood
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salem
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(355 restaurants)
Newport
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Eugene
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(632 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(101 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston