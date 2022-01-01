Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salem restaurants you'll love

Salem restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Salem

Salem's top cuisines

Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Must-try Salem restaurants

Consumer pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza in Salem

14 E Main St, Salem

Avg 4.1 (463 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Wings$9.49
Eight Wings Deep-fried served Plain, Buffalo, hot or barbecue
House Salad$4.49
Spring Mix, Cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives & mozzarella cheese
Steak Special$10.99
steak, & cheese, grilled mushrooms, grilled green peppers & grilled onion
More about Frank's Pizza in Salem
Awful Arthur's Seafood Company image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Awful Arthur's Seafood Company

131 E Main St, Salem

Avg 4.5 (721 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Side of Hush Puppies$2.99
4 puppies, served with honey butter
Kingston Trio$19.99
Jumbo Gulf shrimp, chicken breast, and andouille sausage sauteed with peppers and onions in a mouthwatering sweet and spicy cream sauce and served over penne pasta.
Market Street Salad$9.99
A colorful salad of fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, boiled egg, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, croutons, and your choice of dressing. We suggest adding Ahi Tuna!
More about Awful Arthur's Seafood Company
Mac and Bob's image

 

Mac and Bob's

316 E Main St, Salem

Avg 4.6 (1383 reviews)
More about Mac and Bob's

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Salem

Chicken Tenders

Mozzarella Sticks

Cheesecake

French Fries

Caesar Salad

