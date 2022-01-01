Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve boneless wings

Awful Arthur's Seafood Company image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Awful Arthur's Seafood Company - SALEM

131 E Main St, Salem

Avg 4.5 (721 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Boneless Wings$11.99
1/2 pound of boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
More about Awful Arthur's Seafood Company - SALEM
Macado's image

 

Macado's - Salem

211 E Main St, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Boneless Wings$0.00
Boneless Wings with your choice of Buffalo Hot Sauce, Teriyaki, Sesame Ginger, Hot Honey BBQ, Spicy Thai (contains peanuts), Sweet Red Chili, Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ, and Mango Habanero sauce. Served with dipping sauce, carrots, and celery.
More about Macado's - Salem

Browse other tasty dishes in Salem

Garlic Bread

Chef Salad

Fish And Chips

Chili

Shrimp Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Salem to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Radford

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Christiansburg

No reviews yet

Forest

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (537 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (168 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (246 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (746 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston