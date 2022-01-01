Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza in Salem

14 E Main St, Salem

Avg 4.1 (463 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake$4.99
More about Frank's Pizza in Salem
Awful Arthur's Seafood Company image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Awful Arthur's Seafood Company

131 E Main St, Salem

Avg 4.5 (721 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake$6.99
More about Awful Arthur's Seafood Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Salem

Mozzarella Sticks

French Fries

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Salem to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Radford

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Christiansburg

No reviews yet

Forest

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston