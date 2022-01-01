Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheesecake in
Salem
/
Salem
/
Cheesecake
Salem restaurants that serve cheesecake
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza in Salem
14 E Main St, Salem
Avg 4.1
(463 reviews)
Strawberry Cheesecake
$4.99
More about Frank's Pizza in Salem
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Awful Arthur's Seafood Company
131 E Main St, Salem
Avg 4.5
(721 reviews)
Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake
$6.99
More about Awful Arthur's Seafood Company
Browse other tasty dishes in Salem
Mozzarella Sticks
French Fries
Chicken Tenders
Caesar Salad
More near Salem to explore
Roanoke
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Lynchburg
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Blacksburg
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Radford
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Christiansburg
No reviews yet
Forest
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Martinsville
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Vinton
Avg 4.3
(2 restaurants)
Moneta
Avg 3.8
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Roanoke
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Blacksburg
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Martinsville
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Lynchburg
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(485 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(228 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston