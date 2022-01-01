Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chili in
Salem
/
Salem
/
Chili
Salem restaurants that serve chili
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Awful Arthur's Seafood Company - SALEM
131 E Main St, Salem
Avg 4.5
(721 reviews)
Chili
$4.99
More about Awful Arthur's Seafood Company - SALEM
Macado's - Salem
211 E Main St, Salem
No reviews yet
Roadhouse Chili
$7.95
A bowl of chili topped off with melted cheddar cheese and served with nacho chips.
Chili Cheese Fries
$8.95
More about Macado's - Salem
