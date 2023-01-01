Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate cake in
Salem
/
Salem
/
Chocolate Cake
Salem restaurants that serve chocolate cake
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Awful Arthur's Seafood Company - SALEM
131 E Main St, Salem
Avg 4.5
(721 reviews)
2 Layer Chocolate Cake
$7.99
More about Awful Arthur's Seafood Company - SALEM
Papa’s Pizza - 1951 electric rd
1951 electric rd, Salem
No reviews yet
Peanut Butter chocolate cake
$6.50
More about Papa’s Pizza - 1951 electric rd
