Mozzarella sticks in
Salem
/
Salem
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Salem restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza in Salem
14 E Main St, Salem
Avg 4.1
(463 reviews)
Mozzarella Sticks
$8.99
Deep-fried Mozzarella Sticks until Golden-Brown.
More about Frank's Pizza in Salem
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Awful Arthur's Seafood Company
131 E Main St, Salem
Avg 4.5
(721 reviews)
Mozzarella Sticks
$9.99
More about Awful Arthur's Seafood Company
