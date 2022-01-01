Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve nachos

Awful Arthur's Seafood Company image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Awful Arthur's Seafood Company - SALEM

131 E Main St, Salem

Avg 4.5 (721 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Nachos$11.99
Crispy tortilla chips covered with our in-house BBQ pulled pork, pepperjack cheese, caramelized onions, jalapenos, and scallions.
More about Awful Arthur's Seafood Company - SALEM
Item pic

 

Macado's - Salem

211 E Main St, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos Grande$9.45
Chips, chili, melted cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and black olives. Served with onion dip and salsa.
Nacho Cheese Bowl$1.85
Nachos$9.25
Tortilla chips with piping hot nacho cheese, topped with jalapeños. Served with onion dip and salsa.
More about Macado's - Salem

