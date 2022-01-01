Nachos in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve nachos
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Awful Arthur's Seafood Company - SALEM
131 E Main St, Salem
|BBQ Nachos
|$11.99
Crispy tortilla chips covered with our in-house BBQ pulled pork, pepperjack cheese, caramelized onions, jalapenos, and scallions.
Macado's - Salem
211 E Main St, Salem
|Nachos Grande
|$9.45
Chips, chili, melted cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and black olives. Served with onion dip and salsa.
|Nacho Cheese Bowl
|$1.85
|Nachos
|$9.25
Tortilla chips with piping hot nacho cheese, topped with jalapeños. Served with onion dip and salsa.