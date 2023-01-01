Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Peanut butter cookies in
Salem
/
Salem
/
Peanut Butter Cookies
Salem restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza in Salem
14 E Main St, Salem
Avg 4.1
(463 reviews)
"NEW"Strawberry Jam Gelato With Peanut Butter Cookies
$4.25
More about Frank's Pizza in Salem
Macado's - Salem
211 E Main St, Salem
No reviews yet
David's Peanut Butter Cookie
$0.95
More about Macado's - Salem
Browse other tasty dishes in Salem
Ravioli
Lasagna
Cannolis
Cheesecake
French Fries
Tiramisu
Cake
Chicken Tenders
More near Salem to explore
Roanoke
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Lynchburg
Avg 4.6
(38 restaurants)
Blacksburg
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Radford
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Forest
Avg 4.8
(9 restaurants)
Christiansburg
No reviews yet
Vinton
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Moneta
Avg 3.8
(7 restaurants)
Martinsville
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Roanoke
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Blacksburg
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Martinsville
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Lynchburg
Avg 4.6
(38 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(635 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(222 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(468 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(279 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(86 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(914 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston