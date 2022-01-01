Tacos in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve tacos
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Awful Arthur's Seafood Company - SALEM
131 E Main St, Salem
|(2) Ahi Tacos
|$12.99
|(3) Ahi Tacos
|$16.99
|(2) Chicken Tacos
|$12.99
Macado's - Salem
211 E Main St, Salem
|Fish Tacos
|$7.95
Crispy Haddock in a soft flour tortilla garnished with Asian slaw, pico de gallo avocado and tarter sauce.
|Chicken Teriyaki Tacos
|$9.65
Breaded chicken in soft flour tortillas with crisp romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and sweet teriyaki sauce.
|Grilled Chicken Ranch Tacos
|$9.65
Grilled chicken in soft flour tortillas, romaine lettuce, asian cabbage, with pico de gallo and ranch dressing.