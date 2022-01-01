Cheeseburgers in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about The 75th Street Inn
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The 75th Street Inn
26229 75th St, Salem
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$6.99
More about Antioch Pizza Shop- Paddock Lake
Antioch Pizza Shop- Paddock Lake
24730 75th Street, Paddock Lake
|1/3 lb Cheeseburger
|$7.30
juicy 1/3 pound cheeseburger
EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$7.95
juicy 1/3 pound cheeseburger topped with crispy bacon
EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle
|Double Cheeseburger
|$9.25
Two juicy 1/3 pound cheeseburger piled high
EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle