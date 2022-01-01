Clam chowder in Salem

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The 75th Street Inn image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The 75th Street Inn

26229 75th St, Salem

Avg 4.4 (953 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cup Clam Chowder$5.99
Bowl Clam Chowder$7.99
More about The 75th Street Inn
The 75th St Inn

26229 75th St, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bowl Clam Chowder$7.99
More about The 75th St Inn

