Hummus in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve hummus
The 75th St Inn
26229 75th St, Salem
|Hummus Flatbread
|$13.99
Italia crust, hummus, spinach, red onions, carrots, roasted cherry tomatoes and feta cheese with a garlic oil drizzle
Healing Grounds Café & Juicery
7510 288th Ave Suite2, Salem
|Sweet Potato Hummus- Sourdough
|$5.00
Our homemade sweet potato hummus topped with bacon, feta, pumpkin seeds, argula and a sweet honey drizzle!
|Lemon Thyme Hummus - 16 oz
|$9.00
|Sweet Potato Hummus- Multigrain
|$5.00
