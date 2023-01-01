Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve hummus

The 75th St Inn

26229 75th St, Salem

Hummus Flatbread$13.99
Italia crust, hummus, spinach, red onions, carrots, roasted cherry tomatoes and feta cheese with a garlic oil drizzle
More about The 75th St Inn
Healing Grounds Café & Juicery

7510 288th Ave Suite2, Salem

Sweet Potato Hummus- Sourdough$5.00
Our homemade sweet potato hummus topped with bacon, feta, pumpkin seeds, argula and a sweet honey drizzle!
Lemon Thyme Hummus - 16 oz$9.00
Sweet Potato Hummus- Multigrain$5.00
Our homemade sweet potato hummus topped with bacon, feta, pumpkin seeds, argula and a sweet honey drizzle!
More about Healing Grounds Café & Juicery

