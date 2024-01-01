Pulled pork sandwiches in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
The 75th St Inn
26229 75th St, Salem
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.99
Slow roasted pulled pork, bbq sauce, coleslaw and onion tanglers on our kaiser bun with choice of side
Healing Grounds Café & Juicery
7510 288th Ave Suite2, Salem
|Pulled Pork Sandwich- Sourdough
|$9.75
A dry rubbed shredded Wilson's meat pork shoulder mixed in a homemade honey-mustard sauce!
*shown on ciabatta not sourdough
|Vegan "Pulled Pork" Sandwich- Ciabatta
|$9.50
Shredded organic red cabbage, shallots, maple syrup, olive oil mixed with our homemade spicy vegan BBQ sauce atop freshly baked sourdough bread with our homemade vegan coleslaw on the side!
*Ciabatta bread is not Vegan
|Pulled Pork Sandwich- GF
|$11.25
A dry rubbed shredded Wilson's meat pork shoulder mixed in a homemade honey-mustard sauce!
*shown on ciabatta not gluten free