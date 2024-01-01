Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

The 75th St Inn

26229 75th St, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.99
Slow roasted pulled pork, bbq sauce, coleslaw and onion tanglers on our kaiser bun with choice of side
More about The 75th St Inn
Item pic

 

Healing Grounds Café & Juicery

7510 288th Ave Suite2, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich- Sourdough$9.75
A dry rubbed shredded Wilson's meat pork shoulder mixed in a homemade honey-mustard sauce!
*shown on ciabatta not sourdough
Vegan "Pulled Pork" Sandwich- Ciabatta$9.50
Shredded organic red cabbage, shallots, maple syrup, olive oil mixed with our homemade spicy vegan BBQ sauce atop freshly baked sourdough bread with our homemade vegan coleslaw on the side!
*Ciabatta bread is not Vegan
Pulled Pork Sandwich- GF$11.25
A dry rubbed shredded Wilson's meat pork shoulder mixed in a homemade honey-mustard sauce!
*shown on ciabatta not gluten free
More about Healing Grounds Café & Juicery

