Steak sandwiches in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
The 75th St Inn
26229 75th St, Salem
|Tenderloin Steak Sandwich
|$21.99
Certified Angus Beef twin filet medallions, grilled to your liking and served open faced.
Make it french onion style with caramelized onions and swiss cheese-2.49
Add House Made Horseradish Sauce-2.49
Antioch Pizza Shop- Paddock Lake
24730 75th Street, Paddock Lake
|Steak Sandwich Special
|$14.60
thick cut steak on top of toasted fresh baked garlic bread with grilled onions & melted mozzarella, includes small fry & fountain drink
|Steak Sandwich
|$12.60
thick cut steak on top of toasted fresh baked garlic bread with grilled onions & melted mozzarella