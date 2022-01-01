Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

The 75th St Inn

26229 75th St, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tenderloin Steak Sandwich$21.99
Certified Angus Beef twin filet medallions, grilled to your liking and served open faced.
Make it french onion style with caramelized onions and swiss cheese-2.49
Add House Made Horseradish Sauce-2.49
More about The 75th St Inn
Antioch Pizza Shop- Paddock Lake

24730 75th Street, Paddock Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Sandwich Special$14.60
thick cut steak on top of toasted fresh baked garlic bread with grilled onions & melted mozzarella, includes small fry & fountain drink
Steak Sandwich$12.60
thick cut steak on top of toasted fresh baked garlic bread with grilled onions & melted mozzarella
More about Antioch Pizza Shop- Paddock Lake

