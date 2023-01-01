Carne asada in Salida
Salida restaurants that serve carne asada
More about Iron Chest - .10965 CR 128
Iron Chest - .10965 CR 128
.10965 CR 128, Poncha Springs
|Wagyu Carne Asada
|$30.00
More about Boathouse Cantina - Riverside Salida Co.
Boathouse Cantina - Riverside Salida Co.
228 N F Street, Salida
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$15.00
Marinated beef grilled and topped with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, guacamole and pico de gallo. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness. If you have any food allergies, plea
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$16.00
Loaded with tender carne asada, fresh guacamole, and pico de gallo. Lettuce, pico, sour cream, rice and house-made chili beans on the side. Šmothered with your choice of red or green chili. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or