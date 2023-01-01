Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Salida

Salida restaurants
Salida restaurants that serve carne asada

Iron Chest - .10965 CR 128

.10965 CR 128, Poncha Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wagyu Carne Asada$30.00
More about Iron Chest - .10965 CR 128
Boathouse Cantina - Riverside Salida Co.

228 N F Street, Salida

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Tacos$15.00
Marinated beef grilled and topped with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, guacamole and pico de gallo. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness. If you have any food allergies, plea
Carne Asada Burrito$16.00
Loaded with tender carne asada, fresh guacamole, and pico de gallo. Lettuce, pico, sour cream, rice and house-made chili beans on the side. Šmothered with your choice of red or green chili. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or
More about Boathouse Cantina - Riverside Salida Co.

