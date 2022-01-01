Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Salida

Salida restaurants
Salida restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub image

PIZZA

Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub - Salida

242 F Street, Salida

Avg 4.5 (373 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.92
Item pic

 

Little Red Hen Bakery

302 G St, Salida

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Pecan Cookie$3.00
Map

