Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
Salida
/
Salida
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Salida restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
PIZZA
Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub - Salida
242 F Street, Salida
Avg 4.5
(373 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$0.92
More about Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub - Salida
Little Red Hen Bakery
302 G St, Salida
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Pecan Cookie
$3.00
More about Little Red Hen Bakery
Browse other tasty dishes in Salida
Chicken Sandwiches
Veggie Sandwiches
Cookies
More near Salida to explore
Colorado Springs
Avg 4.3
(131 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
Avg 4.3
(131 restaurants)
Aspen
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
Silverthorne
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Pueblo
Avg 3.8
(10 restaurants)
Pueblo
Avg 3.8
(10 restaurants)
Frisco
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
Avg 4.3
(131 restaurants)
Pueblo
Avg 3.8
(10 restaurants)
Edwards
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(563 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(61 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(107 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(83 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(345 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston