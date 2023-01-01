Salmon in Salida
Salida restaurants that serve salmon
Boathouse Cantina - Riverside Salida Co.
228 N F Street, Salida
|Salmon Salad
|$16.00
Mixed greens topped with a 6 oz Norwegian salmon filet, drizzled with teriyaki, sprinkled green onions, red bell peppers, with black and white sesame seeds, crispy wonton strips and served with a ginger sesame vinaigrette. Consuming raw or undercooked meat
CURRENTS - 122 N. F Street
122 N. F Street, Salida
|Salmon SALAD
|$18.00
Honey smoked salmon, mixed greens, feta cheese, red onions, tomato, cucumber, fried capers and Greek vinaigrette
|Salmon WRAP
|$17.00
Honey smoked salmon and provolone cheese with cucumber, mixed greens, onion, tomato and a roasted red pepper aioli wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla