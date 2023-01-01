Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Salida

Salida restaurants
Salida restaurants that serve steak salad

Main pic

 

Iron Chest - .10965 CR 128

.10965 CR 128, Poncha Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
STEAK SALAD$26.00
More about Iron Chest - .10965 CR 128
Main pic

 

Boathouse Cantina - Riverside Salida Co.

228 N F Street, Salida

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak & Blue Salad$16.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carne asada, bacon, cotija cheese, shredded carrots, avocado, cucumber slices and bleu cheese dressing. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness. If you
More about Boathouse Cantina - Riverside Salida Co.

