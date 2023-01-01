Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Salida

Go
Salida restaurants
Toast

Salida restaurants that serve tacos

Main pic

 

Boathouse Cantina - Riverside Salida Co.

228 N F Street, Salida

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Tacos$15.00
Grilled chipotle chicken topped with jalapeño slaw, pico de gallo and tomatillo salsa
Baja Fish Tacos$15.00
Blackened mahi mahi topped with jalapeño slaw, pico de gallo, citrus sour cream, tomatillo salsa and lime. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness. If you have any food allergies,
Tacos Al Pastor$15.00
Authentic pork carnitas with red onions, jalapeño and cilantro. Topped with grilled pineapple
More about Boathouse Cantina - Riverside Salida Co.
CURRENTS image

 

CURRENTS - 122 N. F Street

122 N. F Street, Salida

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$16.00
Daily fish taco special served with a cup of pork green chili, greens, slaw, volcano sauce and shredded cheddar cheese on warm flower tortillas
More about CURRENTS - 122 N. F Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Salida

French Fries

Pecan Pies

Cookies

Cheesecake

Chicken Sandwiches

Pies

Cannolis

Nachos

Map

More near Salida to explore

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (174 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (174 restaurants)

Aspen

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (19 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (19 restaurants)

Silverthorne

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (174 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (19 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (660 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (136 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (137 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (406 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston