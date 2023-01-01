Tacos in Salida
Salida restaurants that serve tacos
More about Boathouse Cantina - Riverside Salida Co.
Boathouse Cantina - Riverside Salida Co.
228 N F Street, Salida
|Chipotle Chicken Tacos
|$15.00
Grilled chipotle chicken topped with jalapeño slaw, pico de gallo and tomatillo salsa
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Blackened mahi mahi topped with jalapeño slaw, pico de gallo, citrus sour cream, tomatillo salsa and lime. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness. If you have any food allergies,
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$15.00
Authentic pork carnitas with red onions, jalapeño and cilantro. Topped with grilled pineapple