Salina restaurants you'll love

Salina's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Gastropubs
Must-try Salina restaurants

Barolo Grille image

SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Barolo Grille

112 South Santa Fe Ave, Salina

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pan Fried Calves Liver$18.00
with Onions, Sweet Peppers and Pancetta. Served with Vegetable of the Day.
Gorgonzola Salad$7.00
Romaine with Salted Caramel Almonds, Dried Cherries and Gorgonzola Dressing
Salmon Filet$24.00
Choice of Grilled, Champagne Shallot Sauce or Balsamic Strawberries. Served with Vegetable of the Day. Salmon is cooked to Medium.
More about Barolo Grille
Gambino's Pizza image

 

Gambino's Pizza

2000 S 9th St, Salina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesestick Pizza
Pizza Dough covered in Garlic Butter, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara. (690-4270 Cal)
Large Meat Cravers$20.49
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian
Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami,
Real Bacon Pieces, Mozzarella
Dessert Pizza
Cinnamon Streusel (830-3230 Cal)
Dutch Apple (890-3650 Cal)
Very Cherry (900-3630 Cal)
Chocolate Chip (930-4160 Cal)
Bavarian Cream (1010-4870 Cal)
More about Gambino's Pizza
Russell's Restaurant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Russell's Restaurant

649 Westport Blvd., Salina

Avg 4.6 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner$16.95
Tenderized steak is coated and fried to a golden perfection and topped with creamy country gravy
Small Chicken Fried Steak$12.95
Tenderized steak is coated and fried to a golden perfection and topped with creamy country gravy
French Toast$5.95
Three slices of of homemade bread dipped in an egg batter, cooked to golden perfection and topped with powdered sugar.
More about Russell's Restaurant
District Eat & Play image

 

District Eat & Play

2259 South 9th Street, Salina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Tacos$11.00
Soft shell tortillas stuffed with seasoned
beef, shredded cheddar, lettuce,
and Pico de Gallo. Served with chips
salsa and sour cream
Cheese Pizza 14''$13.00
Zesty marinara and Grande mozzarella
Truly Watermelon Lemonade$4.00
You must be 21+ to order alcoholic beverages. Server will ID. No refunds.
More about District Eat & Play
Mokas - Salina image

 

Mokas - Salina

902 East Crawford, Salina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caramel Royale$3.50
Breakfast Burrito$3.95
Rise Shine Panini$5.99
More about Mokas - Salina
Blue Skye Brewery & Eats image

 

Blue Skye Brewery & Eats

116 N Santa Fe. Ave, Salina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Blue Skye Brewery & Eats
Jim's Country Style Chicken image

 

Jim's Country Style Chicken

649 S. Broadway, Salina

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Jim's Country Style Chicken
Restaurant banner

 

The Bennington Saloon

321 N 12th, Salina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Bennington Saloon
Mokas Coffee image

 

Mokas Coffee

2424 S 9th, Salina

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mokas Coffee
Taqueria Fresnillo image

 

Taqueria Fresnillo

211 W Cloud St, Salina

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Taqueria Fresnillo
Bogey's image

 

Bogey's

1417 S 9th St, Salina

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bogey's
Restaurant banner

 

Gourmet to go & Loft Catering 2

115 N. Ohio Suite 400, Salina

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Gourmet to go & Loft Catering 2
