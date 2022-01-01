Salina restaurants you'll love
Salina's top cuisines
Must-try Salina restaurants
More about Barolo Grille
SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Barolo Grille
112 South Santa Fe Ave, Salina
|Popular items
|Pan Fried Calves Liver
|$18.00
with Onions, Sweet Peppers and Pancetta. Served with Vegetable of the Day.
|Gorgonzola Salad
|$7.00
Romaine with Salted Caramel Almonds, Dried Cherries and Gorgonzola Dressing
|Salmon Filet
|$24.00
Choice of Grilled, Champagne Shallot Sauce or Balsamic Strawberries. Served with Vegetable of the Day. Salmon is cooked to Medium.
More about Gambino's Pizza
Gambino's Pizza
2000 S 9th St, Salina
|Popular items
|Cheesestick Pizza
Pizza Dough covered in Garlic Butter, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara. (690-4270 Cal)
|Large Meat Cravers
|$20.49
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian
Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami,
Real Bacon Pieces, Mozzarella
|Dessert Pizza
Cinnamon Streusel (830-3230 Cal)
Dutch Apple (890-3650 Cal)
Very Cherry (900-3630 Cal)
Chocolate Chip (930-4160 Cal)
Bavarian Cream (1010-4870 Cal)
More about Russell's Restaurant
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Russell's Restaurant
649 Westport Blvd., Salina
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Steak Dinner
|$16.95
Tenderized steak is coated and fried to a golden perfection and topped with creamy country gravy
|Small Chicken Fried Steak
|$12.95
Tenderized steak is coated and fried to a golden perfection and topped with creamy country gravy
|French Toast
|$5.95
Three slices of of homemade bread dipped in an egg batter, cooked to golden perfection and topped with powdered sugar.
More about District Eat & Play
District Eat & Play
2259 South 9th Street, Salina
|Popular items
|Beef Tacos
|$11.00
Soft shell tortillas stuffed with seasoned
beef, shredded cheddar, lettuce,
and Pico de Gallo. Served with chips
salsa and sour cream
|Cheese Pizza 14''
|$13.00
Zesty marinara and Grande mozzarella
|Truly Watermelon Lemonade
|$4.00
You must be 21+ to order alcoholic beverages. Server will ID. No refunds.
More about Mokas - Salina
Mokas - Salina
902 East Crawford, Salina
|Popular items
|Caramel Royale
|$3.50
|Breakfast Burrito
|$3.95
|Rise Shine Panini
|$5.99
More about Mokas Coffee
Mokas Coffee
2424 S 9th, Salina
More about Taqueria Fresnillo
Taqueria Fresnillo
211 W Cloud St, Salina
More about Bogey's
Bogey's
1417 S 9th St, Salina
More about Gourmet to go & Loft Catering 2
Gourmet to go & Loft Catering 2
115 N. Ohio Suite 400, Salina