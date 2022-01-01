Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Avocado rolls in
Salina
/
Salina
/
Avocado Rolls
Salina restaurants that serve avocado rolls
SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Barolo Grille
112 South Santa Fe Ave, Salina
Avg 4.5
(10 reviews)
Avocado Roll
$4.00
More about Barolo Grille
Daimaru Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi
3045 s 9 th st, salina
No reviews yet
AVOCADO ROLL
$4.00
More about Daimaru Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi
