Chicken tenders in
Salina
/
Salina
/
Chicken Tenders
Salina restaurants that serve chicken tenders
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Russell's Restaurant
649 Westport Blvd., Salina
Avg 4.6
(330 reviews)
Smothered Chicken Breast Strips
$11.95
More about Russell's Restaurant
District Eat & Play
2259 South 9th Street, Salina
No reviews yet
Steakhouse Chicken Tenders
$12.00
Served with ranch and BBQ sauce
More about District Eat & Play
