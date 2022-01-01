Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Salina

Go
Salina restaurants
Toast

Salina restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Russell's Restaurant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Russell's Restaurant

649 Westport Blvd., Salina

Avg 4.6 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smothered Chicken Breast Strips$11.95
More about Russell's Restaurant
Item pic

 

District Eat & Play

2259 South 9th Street, Salina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steakhouse Chicken Tenders$12.00
Served with ranch and BBQ sauce
More about District Eat & Play

Browse other tasty dishes in Salina

Chicken Wraps

Burritos

Nachos

Pies

Cheesecake

Tacos

Cheeseburgers

Cinnamon Rolls

Map

More near Salina to explore

Wichita

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Hays

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Hutchinson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Baldwin City

Avg 4.7 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hutchinson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Wichita

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Hays

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston