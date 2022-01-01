Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Salina

Salina restaurants
Salina restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Barolo Grille image

SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Barolo Grille

112 South Santa Fe Ave, Salina

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Club Wrap$12.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese & Mayo. Wrapped in a Warm Tortilla
More about Barolo Grille
Item pic

 

District Eat & Play

2259 South 9th Street, Salina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Shredded lettuce, seasoned tomatoes, green onions, and fried chicken tossed in ranch and laced with buffalo sauce. Served with French Fries and pickle
More about District Eat & Play
Item pic

 

Mokas - Salina

902 East Crawford, Salina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.95
Chopped Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar Dressing on White Flour Tortilla
Chunky Chicken Salad Wrap$8.95
Chicken, Mayo, Eggs, Celery, Onions, Grapes on White Flour Tortilla
Baja Chicken Wrap$8.95
Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Roasted Pepper and Onion Mix, Chipotle Sauce in Chipotle Tortilla
More about Mokas - Salina

