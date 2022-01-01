Chicken wraps in Salina
Salina restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Barolo Grille
SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Barolo Grille
112 South Santa Fe Ave, Salina
|Chicken Club Wrap
|$12.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese & Mayo. Wrapped in a Warm Tortilla
More about District Eat & Play
District Eat & Play
2259 South 9th Street, Salina
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Shredded lettuce, seasoned tomatoes, green onions, and fried chicken tossed in ranch and laced with buffalo sauce. Served with French Fries and pickle
More about Mokas - Salina
Mokas - Salina
902 East Crawford, Salina
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.95
Chopped Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar Dressing on White Flour Tortilla
|Chunky Chicken Salad Wrap
|$8.95
Chicken, Mayo, Eggs, Celery, Onions, Grapes on White Flour Tortilla
|Baja Chicken Wrap
|$8.95
Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Roasted Pepper and Onion Mix, Chipotle Sauce in Chipotle Tortilla