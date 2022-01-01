Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Salina

Salina restaurants
Salina restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Gambino's Pizza

2000 S 9th St, Salina

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Big Cookie$7.49
8" chocolate chip cookie (1200 Cal)
More about Gambino's Pizza
Item pic

 

Mokas - Salina

902 East Crawford, Salina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookies$2.45
Cookies$2.45
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.45
More about Mokas - Salina

