Crab rolls in Salina

Salina restaurants
Salina restaurants that serve crab rolls

SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Barolo Grille

112 South Santa Fe Ave, Salina

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Crab Roll$8.00
More about Barolo Grille
Daimaru Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi

3045 s 9 th st, salina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CRAB ROLL$5.00
SPICY CRAB ROLL$6.00
More about Daimaru Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi

