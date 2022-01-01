Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Eel in
Salina
/
Salina
/
Eel
Salina restaurants that serve eel
SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Barolo Grille
112 South Santa Fe Ave, Salina
Avg 4.5
(10 reviews)
Eel Roll
$7.00
Smoked Eel, Cucumber & Eel Sauce
More about Barolo Grille
Daimaru Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi
3045 s 9 th st, salina
No reviews yet
EEL SAUCE
$0.00
EEL ROLL
$6.00
More about Daimaru Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi
Browse other tasty dishes in Salina
Edamame
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Tacos
Chicken Wraps
Cookies
Cheesecake
Salmon
Shrimp Rolls
More near Salina to explore
Wichita
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Hays
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Hutchinson
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Baldwin City
Avg 4.7
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hutchinson
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Wichita
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Hays
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(186 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1015 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(388 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(618 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(316 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston