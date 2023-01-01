Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Salina

Salina restaurants
Salina restaurants that serve enchiladas

The Original Grande - Salina

1019 E Crawford St, Salina

#4 Enchilada Combo$9.99
Enchilada dinner comes with a taco, beans, rice, chips, nacho cheese sauce and drink.
Smother with Chili, Nacho, or Cheddar Cheese - Add $1.59
Enchilada | Cheese$5.49
Corn tortillas filled with cheese, topped with cheddar cheese & regular sauce with chips.
Enchilada | Beef$5.29
Seasoned beef rolled in corn tortillas. Topped with cheese & regular sauce with chips.
Prickly Pear Grill & Cantina -

123 South Santa Fe Avenue, Salina

Chicken Verde Enchiladas$14.00
