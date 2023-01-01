Enchiladas in Salina
Salina restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about The Original Grande - Salina
The Original Grande - Salina
1019 E Crawford St, Salina
|#4 Enchilada Combo
|$9.99
Enchilada dinner comes with a taco, beans, rice, chips, nacho cheese sauce and drink.
Smother with Chili, Nacho, or Cheddar Cheese - Add $1.59
|Enchilada | Cheese
|$5.49
Corn tortillas filled with cheese, topped with cheddar cheese & regular sauce with chips.
|Enchilada | Beef
|$5.29
Seasoned beef rolled in corn tortillas. Topped with cheese & regular sauce with chips.