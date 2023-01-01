Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish sandwiches in
Salina
/
Salina
/
Fish Sandwiches
Salina restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
Jim's Country Style Chicken
649 S. Broadway, Salina
No reviews yet
Fish Sandwich On Hoagie
$10.99
More about Jim's Country Style Chicken
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Russell's Restaurant
649 Westport Blvd., Salina
Avg 4.6
(330 reviews)
Fish Sandwich
$10.50
More about Russell's Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Salina
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Steak Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwiches
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Cookies
Hot Chocolate
Tuna Rolls
Chocolate Cream Pies
More near Salina to explore
Wichita
Avg 4.4
(74 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Hays
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Hutchinson
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Baldwin City
Avg 4.7
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hutchinson
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Wichita
Avg 4.4
(74 restaurants)
Hays
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1048 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(421 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(660 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston