French fries in Salina

Salina restaurants
Salina restaurants that serve french fries

Jim's Country Style Chicken

649 S. Broadway, Salina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side French Fries$2.89
More about Jim's Country Style Chicken
Russell's Restaurant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Russell's Restaurant

649 Westport Blvd., Salina

Avg 4.6 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries-Side$3.75
More about Russell's Restaurant

