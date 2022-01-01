Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hot chocolate in
Salina
/
Salina
/
Hot Chocolate
Salina restaurants that serve hot chocolate
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Russell's Restaurant
649 Westport Blvd., Salina
Avg 4.6
(330 reviews)
Hot Chocolate
$1.99
More about Russell's Restaurant
Mokas Cafe
902 East Crawford, Salina
No reviews yet
Frozen Hot Chocolate
$0.00
Milk, Hot Chocolate
Hot Chocolate
$0.00
Chocolate, Hot Water, Steamed Milk
More about Mokas Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Salina
Eel
Shrimp Tempura
Cake
Cheesecake
Tacos
Shrimp Tempura Rolls
Edamame
Cinnamon Rolls
More near Salina to explore
Wichita
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Hays
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Hutchinson
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Baldwin City
Avg 4.7
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hutchinson
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Wichita
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Hays
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(104 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(186 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(979 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(379 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(607 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(302 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston