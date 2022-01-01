Hot chocolate in Salina

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salina restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Russell's Restaurant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Russell's Restaurant

649 Westport Blvd., Salina

Avg 4.6 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$1.99
More about Russell's Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Mokas Cafe

902 East Crawford, Salina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Frozen Hot Chocolate$0.00
Milk, Hot Chocolate
Hot Chocolate$0.00
Chocolate, Hot Water, Steamed Milk
More about Mokas Cafe

