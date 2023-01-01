Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Key lime pies in
Salina
/
Salina
/
Key Lime Pies
Salina restaurants that serve key lime pies
SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Barolo Grille
112 South Santa Fe Ave, Salina
Avg 4.5
(10 reviews)
Key Lime Pie
$7.00
More about Barolo Grille
Jim's Country Style Chicken
649 S. Broadway, Salina
No reviews yet
Key Lime Pie
$5.99
More about Jim's Country Style Chicken
Browse other tasty dishes in Salina
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Calamari
Shrimp Tempura
Beef Noodles
Crab Rolls
Taco Salad
Sliders
Veggie Rolls
More near Salina to explore
Wichita
Avg 4.4
(75 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Hutchinson
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hays
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Baldwin City
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hutchinson
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Wichita
Avg 4.4
(75 restaurants)
Hays
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1151 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(452 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(713 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(361 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston