Nachos in Salina

Barolo Grille
Barolo Grille
112 South Santa Fe Ave, Salina
|Poke Nachos
|$16.00
Fried wonton chips piled with fresh Yellowfin Tuna, Avocado, Pickled Onions, Shredded Seaweed, Sesame Chili Aioli, Cilantro Habanero Mayo and black and white sesame seeds
District Eat & Play
2259 South 9th Street, Salina
|Nacho Average Nacho - V
|$13.00
Tortilla chips topped with seasoned
impossible meat, vegan cheese,
shredded lettuce, black olives, green
onions, jalapenos, and Pico de Gallo
Served with salsa and guacamole
The Original Grande - Salina
1019 E Crawford St, Salina
|Nachos | Beef
|$4.79
Seasoned ground beef & melted cheese over tortilla chips.
|Nachos | Chicken
|$5.79
Seasoned chicken & melted cheese over tortilla chips.
|Nachos | Cheese
|$4.49
A Mexican staple of tortilla chips smothered with melted cheese.