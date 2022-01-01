Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Salina

Salina restaurants
Salina restaurants that serve nachos

Barolo Grille image

SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Barolo Grille

112 South Santa Fe Ave, Salina

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
Takeout
Poke Nachos$16.00
Fried wonton chips piled with fresh Yellowfin Tuna, Avocado, Pickled Onions, Shredded Seaweed, Sesame Chili Aioli, Cilantro Habanero Mayo and black and white sesame seeds
More about Barolo Grille
Item pic

 

District Eat & Play

2259 South 9th Street, Salina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nacho Average Nacho - V$13.00
Tortilla chips topped with seasoned
impossible meat, vegan cheese,
shredded lettuce, black olives, green
onions, jalapenos, and Pico de Gallo
Served with salsa and guacamole
More about District Eat & Play
Item pic

 

The Original Grande - Salina

1019 E Crawford St, Salina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos | Beef$4.79
Seasoned ground beef & melted cheese over tortilla chips.
Nachos | Chicken$5.79
Seasoned chicken & melted cheese over tortilla chips.
Nachos | Cheese$4.49
A Mexican staple of tortilla chips smothered with melted cheese.
More about The Original Grande - Salina

