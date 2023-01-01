Sliders in Salina
Salina restaurants that serve sliders
More about Deb's Place - Central Mall # 148
Deb's Place - Central Mall # 148
2259 South 9th Street, Salina
|Lincoln Sliders Single
|$0.00
Can be hamburger, chicken, or BBQ. Just state in description.
More about Jim's Country Style Chicken
Jim's Country Style Chicken
649 S. Broadway, Salina
|Chicken Fried Steak Biscuit Sliders
|$12.99
If you love our Chicken Fried Steak we have turned it up a notch with these!
Hand-cut, tenderized, battered and breaded, sitting between a delicious golden biscuit, covered in mashed potatoes and gravy! Two per order and choice of side.