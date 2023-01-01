Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Salina

Salina restaurants
Salina restaurants that serve sliders

Deb's Place - Central Mall # 148

2259 South 9th Street, Salina

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lincoln Sliders Single$0.00
Can be hamburger, chicken, or BBQ. Just state in description.
More about Deb's Place - Central Mall # 148
Item pic

 

Jim's Country Style Chicken

649 S. Broadway, Salina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Steak Biscuit Sliders$12.99
If you love our Chicken Fried Steak we have turned it up a notch with these!
Hand-cut, tenderized, battered and breaded, sitting between a delicious golden biscuit, covered in mashed potatoes and gravy! Two per order and choice of side.
More about Jim's Country Style Chicken
Consumer pic

 

Mokas Cafe

902 East Crawford, Salina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mokas Country Breakfast Slider$4.95
American Cheese, Egg, Sausage, Potato Pancake on Potato Bun
More about Mokas Cafe

