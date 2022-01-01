Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Snapper in Salina

Salina restaurants that serve snapper

SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Barolo Grille

112 South Santa Fe Ave, Salina

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
Caribbean Red Snapper$26.00
with Grilled Pineapple Habanero Salsa
Daimaru Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi

3045 s 9 th st, salina

No reviews yet
RED SNAPPER$20.00
