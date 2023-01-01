Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Salina

Salina restaurants
Salina restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Banner pic

 

Jim's Country Style Chicken

649 S. Broadway, Salina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$10.99
More about Jim's Country Style Chicken
Russell's Restaurant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Russell's Restaurant

649 Westport Blvd., Salina

Avg 4.6 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$10.35
More about Russell's Restaurant

