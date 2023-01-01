Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Salina

Salina restaurants
Salina restaurants that serve taco salad

Russell's Restaurant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Russell's Restaurant

649 Westport Blvd., Salina

Avg 4.6 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$10.95
More about Russell's Restaurant
Item pic

 

The Original Grande

1019 E Crawford St, Salina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$6.29
Fried flour tortilla bowl topped with seasoned beef, refried beans, lettuce & tomato. Served w/Picante sauce & sour cream.
Taco Salad | Chicken$7.29
Fried flour tortilla bowl topped with seasoned chicken, refried beans, lettuce & tomato. Served w/Picante sauce & sour cream.
More about The Original Grande

