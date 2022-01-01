Tacos in Salina
Salina restaurants that serve tacos
SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Barolo Grille
112 South Santa Fe Ave, Salina
|Ahi Tuna "Street" Tacos
|$11.00
Gambino's Pizza
2000 S 9th St, Salina
|Small Taco
|$14.99
Refried Beans, Beef, Onion,
Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Taco Sauce,
Cheese Blend
|Medium Taco
|$18.49
Refried Beans, Beef, Onion,
Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Taco Sauce,
Cheese Blend
|Crazy Taco
|$25.49
Refried Beans, Beef, Onion,
Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Taco Sauce,
Cheese Blend
District Eat & Play
2259 South 9th Street, Salina
|Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Soft shell loaded with white rice, Pico
de Gallo, and boom boom shrimp.
Served with chips, salsa, sour cream
and guacamole
The Original Grande - Salina
1019 E Crawford St, Salina
|Soft Taco
|$1.69
Flour tortilla with seasoned beef, cheese & lettuce.
|Taco Salad
|$5.99
Fried flour tortilla bowl topped with seasoned beef, refried beans, lettuce & tomato. Served w/Picante sauce & sour cream.
|Macho Taco
|$2.99
Hard shell taco placed in a soft 6” flour tortilla with nacho cheese in between. Seasoned beef, cheese, lettuce & tomato.