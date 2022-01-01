Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Salina

Salina restaurants
Salina restaurants that serve tacos

Barolo Grille image

SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Barolo Grille

112 South Santa Fe Ave, Salina

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
Takeout
Ahi Tuna "Street" Tacos$11.00
More about Barolo Grille
Item pic

 

Gambino's Pizza

2000 S 9th St, Salina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Taco$14.99
Refried Beans, Beef, Onion,
Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Taco Sauce,
Cheese Blend
Medium Taco$18.49
Refried Beans, Beef, Onion,
Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Taco Sauce,
Cheese Blend
Crazy Taco$25.49
Refried Beans, Beef, Onion,
Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Taco Sauce,
Cheese Blend
More about Gambino's Pizza
Item pic

 

District Eat & Play

2259 South 9th Street, Salina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Soft shell loaded with white rice, Pico
de Gallo, and boom boom shrimp.
Served with chips, salsa, sour cream
and guacamole
More about District Eat & Play
Item pic

 

The Original Grande - Salina

1019 E Crawford St, Salina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Taco$1.69
Flour tortilla with seasoned beef, cheese & lettuce.
Taco Salad$5.99
Fried flour tortilla bowl topped with seasoned beef, refried beans, lettuce & tomato. Served w/Picante sauce & sour cream.
Macho Taco$2.99
Hard shell taco placed in a soft 6” flour tortilla with nacho cheese in between. Seasoned beef, cheese, lettuce & tomato.
More about The Original Grande - Salina

