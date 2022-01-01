Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie rolls in Salina

Go
Salina restaurants
Toast

Salina restaurants that serve veggie rolls

Barolo Grille image

SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Barolo Grille

112 South Santa Fe Ave, Salina

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Roll$6.00
Cucumber, Avocado & Carrot
More about Barolo Grille
Consumer pic

 

Daimaru Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi

3045 s 9 th st, salina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
VEGGIE ROLL$5.00
More about Daimaru Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi

