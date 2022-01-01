Salinas Italian restaurants you'll love

Angelina's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Angelina's Pizzeria

22736 Portola dr., Salinas

Avg 4.6 (205 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Salad for One$7.49
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes & Carrots. Served with your choice of our Awesome Dressings!
Medium Garlic Cheese Stix$11.54
Stix with garlic butter, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, served with your choice of marinara or ranch.
Caesar Salad for One$7.49
Fresh Chopped Romaine Hearts, house-made croutons, shaved Parmesan and Ralph's Caesar Dressing.
Banner pic

PASTA • SALADS

Pastability's

11 W Acacia, Salinas

Avg 4.6 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Michelangelo Family Meal$55.99
BLACKENED CHICKEN, CAJUN STYLE SPICES, GARLIC & CREAMY ALFREDO SAUCE
The Michaelangelo$14.99
BLACKENED CHICKEN, CAJUN STYLE SPICES, GARLIC & CREAMY ALFREDO SAUCE
The Michelangelo Party Pan$62.00
BLACKENED CHICKEN, CAJUN STYLE SPICES, GARLIC & CREAMY ALFREDO SAUCE
Gino's Fine Italian Food image

 

Gino's Fine Italian Food

1410 S Main St, Salinas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan$24.99
Chicken breast lightly breaded, topped with tomato sauce, melted mozzarella & parmesan cheese. Served with pasta.
House Salad$5.99
Mixed greens.
Large Pizza$23.99
Create Your Own
