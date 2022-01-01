Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Salinas

Go
Salinas restaurants
Toast

Salinas restaurants that serve bruschetta

Banner pic

PIZZA

Angelina's Pizzeria

22736 Portola dr., Salinas

Avg 4.6 (205 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bruschetta (2 Pieces)$5.99
Toasted French bread topped with fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil and EV olive oil.
“Nothing screams Italian quite like bruschetta. Tiny toasts with tons of flavor!”
More about Angelina's Pizzeria
Gino's Fine Italian Food image

 

Gino's Fine Italian Food

1410 S Main St, Salinas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bruschetta Topping$4.00
Bruschetta$5.99
Toasted French bread topped with tomatoes, garlic, basil and olive oil.
Bruschetta Genovese$6.99
Toasted French bread topped with Pesto, pine nuts and goat cheese.
More about Gino's Fine Italian Food
Restaurant banner

 

Mangia

328-A Main St., Salinas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BRUSCHETTA CLASSICA$6.00
Tomato, basil, garlic, & extra virgin olive oil (v)
More about Mangia

Browse other tasty dishes in Salinas

Chicken Soup

Veggie Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Pies

Clam Chowder

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Salinas to explore

Gilroy

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Monterey

No reviews yet

Capitola

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Carmel By The Sea

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Pacific Grove

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Seaside

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Hollister

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (155 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (823 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston