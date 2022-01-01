Bruschetta in Salinas
Salinas restaurants that serve bruschetta
More about Angelina's Pizzeria
PIZZA
Angelina's Pizzeria
22736 Portola dr., Salinas
|Bruschetta (2 Pieces)
|$5.99
Toasted French bread topped with fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil and EV olive oil.
“Nothing screams Italian quite like bruschetta. Tiny toasts with tons of flavor!”
More about Gino's Fine Italian Food
Gino's Fine Italian Food
1410 S Main St, Salinas
|Bruschetta Topping
|$4.00
|Bruschetta
|$5.99
Toasted French bread topped with tomatoes, garlic, basil and olive oil.
|Bruschetta Genovese
|$6.99
Toasted French bread topped with Pesto, pine nuts and goat cheese.