Cake in Salinas

Angelina's Pizzeria
22736 Portola dr., Salinas
|Lemon Short Cake w/ whipped cream & Lemon Curd
|$8.39
Sunshine-sweet lemon layer cake with Zesty Lemon curd and topped with whipped cream frosting.
|Tiramisu Cake
|$7.99
Lady fingers dipped in coffee, layered with whipped marscapone, flavored with cacao and espresso.
|Gluten Free Decadent Chocolate Cake
|$8.33
So decadent. ... and since flourless chocolate torte is a gluten free !