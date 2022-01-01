Calamari in Salinas
Salinas restaurants that serve calamari
The Bagel Corner
818 park row, Salinas
|Calamari Steak Sandwich
|$11.99
|Calamari
|$13.99
Crispy Calamari served with a Pile of Fries
|My Crispy Calamari Salad
|$13.99
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes and red onions, topped with my crispy calamari strips, and your choice of dressing.
Gino's Fine Italian Food
1410 S Main St, Salinas
|Thai Calamari
|$12.99
Calamari strips coated in panko, fried to perfection with jalapenos and lemon, then tossed in a delicious sweet and spicy Thai sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds.
|Calamari Appetizer
|$14.99
|Our Famous Calamari
|$23.99
Hand cut and breaded calamari served with ravioli or spaghetti.