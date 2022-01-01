Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Salinas

Salinas restaurants that serve calamari

Portobello's On Main image

 

Portobello's On Main

150 S Main St, Salinas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari Strips$9.00
More about Portobello's On Main
Item pic

 

The Bagel Corner

818 park row, Salinas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari Steak Sandwich$11.99
Calamari$13.99
Crispy Calamari served with a Pile of Fries
My Crispy Calamari Salad$13.99
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes and red onions, topped with my crispy calamari strips, and your choice of dressing.
More about The Bagel Corner
Gino's Fine Italian Food image

 

Gino's Fine Italian Food

1410 S Main St, Salinas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Calamari$12.99
Calamari strips coated in panko, fried to perfection with jalapenos and lemon, then tossed in a delicious sweet and spicy Thai sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds.
Calamari Appetizer$14.99
Our Famous Calamari$23.99
Hand cut and breaded calamari served with ravioli or spaghetti.
More about Gino's Fine Italian Food

