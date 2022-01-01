Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Salinas

Salinas restaurants
Salinas restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Portobello's On Main image

 

Portobello's

150 S Main St, Salinas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Ceasar Salad Wrap$10.95
More about Portobello's
Item pic

PIZZA

Angelina's Pizzeria

22736 Portola dr., Salinas

Avg 4.6 (205 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MOMMO'S CHICKEN WRAP$15.99
Crispy breaded chicken, applewood smoked bacon, red onion, lettuce, tomato, & My ranch dressing
More about Angelina's Pizzeria

