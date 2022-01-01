Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken wraps in
Salinas
/
Salinas
/
Chicken Wraps
Salinas restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Portobello's
150 S Main St, Salinas
No reviews yet
Chicken Ceasar Salad Wrap
$10.95
More about Portobello's
PIZZA
Angelina's Pizzeria
22736 Portola dr., Salinas
Avg 4.6
(205 reviews)
MOMMO'S CHICKEN WRAP
$15.99
Crispy breaded chicken, applewood smoked bacon, red onion, lettuce, tomato, & My ranch dressing
More about Angelina's Pizzeria
Browse other tasty dishes in Salinas
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Steak Sandwiches
Caesar Salad
Roasted Beet Salad
Pudding
Carrot Cake
Chili
Sliders
More near Salinas to explore
Gilroy
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Monterey
No reviews yet
Capitola
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Carmel By The Sea
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Carmel
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Aptos
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Pacific Grove
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Hollister
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Seaside
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(37 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(187 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(591 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Fresno
Avg 4.4
(80 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(982 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(315 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(379 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(571 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(136 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston