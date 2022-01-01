Chili in Salinas
Salinas restaurants that serve chili
Angelina's Pizzeria
22736 Portola dr., Salinas
|CHILI VERDE TAMALE
|$12.99
It’s Mexico's most famous street foods! A tamal is packaged like a small gift waiting to be unwrapped, deliciously rich. Topped with Crema and a side of Cilantro Tomatillo salsa
T&A Cafe, Home of Kleinfeldt Family BBQ
1 Harris Road, Salinas
|Chili Size
|$17.99
Open-faced burger topped with chili, cheese and onions
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$11.99
All-beef 1/4lb dog on a sweet hawaiian baguette topped with our delicious chili beans, cheddar cheese and green onions.
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$0.00