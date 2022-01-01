Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Salinas

Go
Salinas restaurants
Toast

Salinas restaurants that serve chili

Banner pic

PIZZA

Angelina's Pizzeria

22736 Portola dr., Salinas

Avg 4.6 (205 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHILI VERDE TAMALE$12.99
It’s Mexico's most famous street foods! A tamal is packaged like a small gift waiting to be unwrapped, deliciously rich. Topped with Crema and a side of Cilantro Tomatillo salsa
More about Angelina's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

T&A Cafe, Home of Kleinfeldt Family BBQ

1 Harris Road, Salinas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Size$17.99
Open-faced burger topped with chili, cheese and onions
Chili Cheese Dog$11.99
All-beef 1/4lb dog on a sweet hawaiian baguette topped with our delicious chili beans, cheddar cheese and green onions.
Chili Cheese Fries$0.00
More about T&A Cafe, Home of Kleinfeldt Family BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Salinas

Cookies

Cobb Salad

Clams

Chocolate Brownies

Steak Sandwiches

Salmon

Bisque

Philly Cheesesteaks

Map

More near Salinas to explore

Gilroy

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Monterey

No reviews yet

Capitola

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Carmel By The Sea

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Pacific Grove

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Hollister

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Seaside

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (583 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (972 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (312 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (564 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston