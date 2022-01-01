Club sandwiches in Salinas
Salinas restaurants that serve club sandwiches
The Bagel Corner
818 park row, Salinas
|Club Sandwich
|$10.75
Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce & Tomatoes
T&A Cafe, Home of Kleinfeldt Family BBQ
1 Harris Road, Salinas
|Chicken Club Sandwich
|$11.49
Toasted sliced ciabatta with chicken, garlic aioli, Monterey Jack cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato
|Tri Tip Club Sandwich
|$16.99
Tri tip, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and pepperjack cheese stacked between three slices of 9-grain bread. Comes with French fries.