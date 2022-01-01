Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club sandwiches in Salinas

Go
Salinas restaurants
Toast

Salinas restaurants that serve club sandwiches

Item pic

 

The Bagel Corner

818 park row, Salinas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Club Sandwich$10.75
Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce & Tomatoes
More about The Bagel Corner
Item pic

 

T&A Cafe, Home of Kleinfeldt Family BBQ

1 Harris Road, Salinas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Club Sandwich$11.49
Toasted sliced ciabatta with chicken, garlic aioli, Monterey Jack cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato
Tri Tip Club Sandwich$16.99
Tri tip, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and pepperjack cheese stacked between three slices of 9-grain bread. Comes with French fries.
More about T&A Cafe, Home of Kleinfeldt Family BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Salinas

Cobb Salad

Chocolate Brownies

Mac And Cheese

Calamari Salad

Cheesecake

Shrimp Scampi

Meatball Subs

Garden Salad

Map

More near Salinas to explore

Gilroy

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Monterey

No reviews yet

Capitola

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Carmel By The Sea

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Pacific Grove

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Seaside

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Hollister

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (155 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (823 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston