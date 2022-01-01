Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Salinas

Go
Salinas restaurants
Toast

Salinas restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Banner pic

PIZZA

Angelina's Pizzeria

22736 Portola dr., Salinas

Avg 4.6 (205 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sliders (3)$13.99
Crispy chicken on a soft, buttery roll … is there anything better? The flour is spiced perfectly to add a little kick to the chicken, and Apple-wood smoked Bacon with our creamy Ranch bring it all together.
More about Angelina's Pizzeria
Crispy Chicken Strips image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM - CA111 - Salinas

1790 Northridge Mall, Salinas

Avg 4.4 (1037 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Strips$6.99
4 Strips. With your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, or sweet crunchy chili garlic sauce.
1/4 LB Crispy Chicken$6.99
1/4lb chicken, house sauce, sautéed onions, mixed greens, pickles, buffalo sauce.
More about BurgerIM - CA111 - Salinas

Browse other tasty dishes in Salinas

Chocolate Brownies

Angus Burgers

Pies

Salmon Salad

Burritos

Bread Pudding

Taco Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Salinas to explore

Gilroy

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Monterey

No reviews yet

Capitola

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Carmel By The Sea

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Pacific Grove

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Seaside

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Hollister

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (31 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (532 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (868 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (508 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (107 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston