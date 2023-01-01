Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Salinas

Salinas restaurants
  Salinas
  Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Salinas restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Portobello's On Main image

 

Portobello's

150 S Main St, Salinas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Portabella Sandwich$19.50
More about Portobello's
Gino's Fine Italian Food image

 

Gino's Fine Italian Food

1410 S Main St, Salinas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich$17.99
More about Gino's Fine Italian Food

